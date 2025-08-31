Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India suspends booking of all categories of mail for US

Aug 31, 2025
AMN

The Government has completely suspended the booking of all categories of mail, including letters, documents and gift items valued upto 100 dollars destined for the USA.

In a statement, the Department of Posts said that the decision was taken in view of the ongoing inability of carriers to transport U.S.-bound mail and in the absence of defined regulatory mechanisms.

It said that the situation is being closely monitored and efforts are being made to restore services at the earliest. Department of Posts said, customers who have already booked items that could not be dispatched may claim a refund of postage.

