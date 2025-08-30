PM Modi Arrives in China for SCO Summit, Set to Meet Xi and Putin

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tianjin, China, on Saturday to participate in the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, beginning Sunday. His visit follows a productive trip to Japan and marks a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at strengthening regional cooperation. Upon arrival at Binhai International Airport, PM Modi received a warm and vibrant welcome.



In a post on X, Modi expressed anticipation for “in-depth discussions” at the Summit and meetings with global leaders. Key bilateral talks are scheduled with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reflecting India’s strategic outreach. Modi and Xi last met during the 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan, where a breakthrough agreement on border patrolling helped ease tensions along the 3,500-km Line of Actual Control (LAC), ending a prolonged standoff.



India, a member of the SCO since 2017, held the presidency of the Council of Heads of State in 2022–23. During this tenure, India promoted collaboration in innovation, health, and cultural exchange. Modi reiterated India’s commitment to addressing shared challenges and deepening ties with SCO nations.

He emphasized that his visits to Japan and China aim to advance India’s national interests and contribute to global peace, security, and sustainable development. The SCO, established in 2001, includes ten member states—China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus. It also has two observer states, Afghanistan and Mongolia, and 14 dialogue partners, including Turkey, Nepal, and Saudi Arabia.



Modi’s presence at the Summit underscores India’s active role in multilateral diplomacy and its pursuit of balanced global partnerships. The meetings in Tianjin are expected to shape future cooperation on regional security, economic development, and counterterrorism.