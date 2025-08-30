India, Singapore Hold First Joint Consultative Meet on Legal and Dispute Resolution Cooperation

Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said that India is steadily positioning itself as a global hub for arbitration, with a focus on establishing a network of credible arbitral institutions.

Mr Meghwal said this while addressing the first meeting of the India-Singapore Joint Consultative Committee, established under the MoU on cooperation in Law and Dispute Resolution, in Singapore today.

Mr Meghwal highlighted that the MoU reflects the shared resolve of both nations to deepen institutional cooperation in the fields of arbitration and mediation. He noted that Alternative Dispute Resolution has become central to India’s legal reform journey.

During the meeting, both sides also shared best practices from their jurisdictions in the areas of institutional arbitration, mediation and commercial dispute resolution through courts.