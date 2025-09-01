Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India sends relief material to quake-hit Afghanistan

Sep 1, 2025
India sends relief material to quake-hit Afghanistan

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake in Afghanistan. In a social media post Dr. Jaishankar said that India has delivered tents for one thousand families in Kabul today.

He informed that 15 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been sent by the Indian Mission from Kabul  to Kunar. The Minister assured that further relief material will be sent from India, starting tomorrow. Dr Jaishankar also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured due to the natural calamity. He affirmed that India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time.

