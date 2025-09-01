Digitisation & AI to be part of curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan  

AMN

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has emphasized the need for integration of digitalisation and introduction of Artificial Intelligence in the education system.

Mr Pradhan said this while addressing the 65th foundation day celebration of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in New Delhi today.

On the occassion, Mr Pradhan launched PM eVidya mobile application, DIKSHA 2.0 along with various other initiatives in advancing the quality of education and curriculum development across the nation. Mr Pradhan also lauded the role of NCERT in the advancement of India’s education sector.