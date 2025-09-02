CBI Books Former Ordnance Factory Dy. GM in Corruption Case

Inder Vashisth/ New Delhi

— The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a corruption case against Deepak Lamba, the then Deputy General Manager of Ordnance Factory Ambajhari (OFAJ), Nagpur, along with a Nagpur-based private firm, M/s Automation Engineering & Industrial Services, its proprietor Mohit Tholia, and other unidentified officials.

According to the complaint, Lamba allegedly floated a proprietorship firm during his tenure and manipulated tender conditions to award contracts to it. The firm reportedly submitted forged and false experience certificates to secure the tenders.

Investigators further alleged that Lamba engaged in multiple financial and banking transactions with the private company through accounts held by him and his family members.

The CBI carried out searches at four locations, including the residential and office premises of the accused. Officials said the raids led to the recovery of incriminating documents, articles, and digital evidence.

The case remains under active investigation, the agency confirmed.