INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump administration suspends part of Ukraine military aid after stockpile review

Jul 2, 2025

AMN

The Trump administration has halted part of military aid to Ukraine following a review of the US’s stockpiles. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly, in a statement, said the decision was made to put America’s interests first following a review of the country’s military support and assistance to other countries across the globe. The move came amid concerns about US military stockpiles falling too low.

Last month, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a memo ordering a review of the US stockpile of munitions, in the aftermath of three years of aid to Ukraine, recent strikes on Yemen’s Houthi group and Iran. The review determined that stocks were too low on some weapons previously pledged

