Former Bangladesh CEC KM Nurul Huda confesses to conducting mockery of elections in sedition case

AMN

In Bangladesh, Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Tuesday gave a confessional statement before a Dhaka court in a case filed over a fabricated election and sedition, admitting to conducting a mockery of an election.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jiahdur Rahman recorded the statement after he was produced before the court upon completion of an eight-day remand in two phases, said an investigation officer of the case, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

The IO said the former CEC ‘volunteered’ to give confessional statements in the case, prompting them to produce him.

On June 22, BNP filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station accusing 24 people, including former Chief Election Commissioners, Election Commissioners and other officials involved in conducting the 10th, 11th and 12th national elections, of alleged irregularities and biased conduct, reports UNB.

According to the case statement, the 2014, 2018, and 2024 general elections were manipulated and held in a partisan manner, despite repeated calls for a non-partisan caretaker government and the deployment of army personnel with magistracy powers during polling.

In the evening of the same day, police detained Nurul Huda from his residence in Uttara, Dhaka.

Later, a Dhaka court placed him on a four-day remand, and on June 27, his remand was extended for another four days.

On June 29, police also detained former CEC Kazi Habibul Awal in connection with the case.