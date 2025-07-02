ISKCON Temple in Utah attacked in suspected hate crime; India condemns

WEB DESK

The ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Utah, US, came under attack in suspected hate crimes over the past several days, according to a recent announcement shared on ISKCON’s official social media handle. According to the release, 20 to 30 bullets were fired at the temple building and the surrounding property during this period. It was further reported that the incidents occurred at night while devotees were still present on the premises. The attacks caused significant structural damage, including to the temple’s hand-carved arches.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco firmly condemned the shooting incident in Utah. The Consulate extended full support to the devotees and the community and urged local authorities to take prompt action to bring the perpetrators to justice.