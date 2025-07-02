Iran: President Masoud signs Law to suspend cooperation with IAEA

WEB DESK

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has signed into law a bill suspending cooperation with the United Nations’ nuclear monitor, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian state media reported on Wednesday. This is one of the most drastic steps Iran has made in its standoff with international powers on its nuclear activities.

State broadcaster of Iran reported that Masoud Pezeshkian ratified the bill suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Press TV, Mehr news agency, and semi-official Tasnim news agency stated. The legislation, which occurred after the recent military clashes with Israel and the United States, came into effect officially.

The suspension comes on the heels of Iran’s Parliament approving the legislation overwhelmingly, gaining 221 votes in support, one abstention, and no opposition from among those present in the 290-seat house. The parliamentary vote then got approval from Iran’s constitutional monitor before it could hit the president’s desk.

The action follows a build-up of tensions that started on June 13 when Israel bombed Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets, and the US retaliated with attacks on key Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan on June 22. Iran condemned the US attacks as a ‘savage assault’ and vowed not to abandon its nuclear program. The 12-day war finally came to an end under a US-facilitated ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

Iranian officials accused the IAEA of remaining silent throughout the military campaign, stoking Iran’s tensions with the UN nuclear agency over access and transparency. The implications for the IAEA’s ability to monitor Iran’s nuclear program are uncertain, but it is a stark escalation of Iran’s nuclear posture amid rising regional tensions.