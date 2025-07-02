Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Ghana launches climate-resilient wheat initiative in collaboration with India

Jul 2, 2025

AMN

In a groundbreaking step towards food self-sufficiency, Ghana has launched a climate-resilient wheat initiative in collaboration with India’s Arima Farms and CSIR-Crops Research Institute. With wheat imports crossing $400 million annually, this project aims to cut dependency and boost local farming. Arima Farms MD, Saalai Manikam, highlighted how South-South cooperation is driving agricultural innovation. She also shared how many Ghanaians admire and follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. A new chapter in India-Ghana partnership is being sown.

