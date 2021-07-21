Trinamool Congress observes Martyr’s Day programme virtually

AMN

The ruling of West Bengal Trinamool Congress is observing Martyr’s Day programme virtually today, due to Covid Pandemic situation. Leaders of the party have paid tributes to the Martyrs at a solemn programme in Kolkata this morning, remembering the 13 lives lost on this day in 1993, when police opened fire on the agitating youth congress workers. Party chief Mamata Banerjee has urged her supporters to join the virtual meet to honour them.

She will be delivering ‘Ekushe July Shahid Diwas’ message virtually this afternoon from Kolkata. For the first time, the Martyrs Day programme of the TMC is also being observed in other states like Delhi, Gujarat, UttarPradesh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Assam. The State unit of the Congress is also observing the day. On the other hand, the BJP is observing the day as Shradhanjali Divas, commemorating the party workers who have lost their lives in post poll violence in the state.