MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha will face action, says Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
China puts Canadian Michael Spavor in jail for 11 years as Huawei row intensifies
10 killed, 25 feared trapped in landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district
India, Singapore review entire gamut of bilateral relations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Aug 2021 02:11:09      انڈین آواز

Tributes paid to Khudiram Bose at Muzaffarpur jail in Bihar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / PATNA

Rich tributes were paid to fearless freedom fighter Khudiram Bose at Muzaffarpur central jail in Bihar on his death anniversary. No formal function was organized in view of covid pandemic. Jail officials and district officials paid floral tribute to Khudiram Bose.Bose was executed on August 11, 1908, in Muzaffarpur jail in Bihar, after he was arrested for trying to assassinate British judge Douglas Kingsford.

Khudiram Bose, an epitome of fearlessness, was one of the youngest revolutionaries of the Indian Independence movement. Arrested for trying to assassinate British judge Douglas Kingsford, he was executed on August 11, 1908, in Muzaffarpur jail in Bihar at the age of 18. Bose and his colleague Prafulla Chaki had conspired to kill the judge as his judgments were seen as biased, harsh and unjust against Indian nationalists. They had targeted the judge’s vehicle with a bomb but he was not in car and thus escaped attack. Rather, two others died. Bose was arrested and sentenced to death while Chaki killed himself before police could arrest him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Olympians get Rousing Welcome at Home

A Akhter / Sport Desk Indian Olympians and Medalists today got rousing welcome on returning home from Tokyo ...

PM Modi congratulates Indian Olympians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the T ...

Pinky Karmakar, Olympics torchbearer works as labour in Assam

WEB DESK While India is celebrating its victory at Tokyo Olympics, it's important to look back at the harsh ...

خبرنامہ

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz