Tributes paid to Khudiram Bose at Muzaffarpur jail in Bihar

AMN / PATNA

Rich tributes were paid to fearless freedom fighter Khudiram Bose at Muzaffarpur central jail in Bihar on his death anniversary. No formal function was organized in view of covid pandemic. Jail officials and district officials paid floral tribute to Khudiram Bose.Bose was executed on August 11, 1908, in Muzaffarpur jail in Bihar, after he was arrested for trying to assassinate British judge Douglas Kingsford.

Khudiram Bose, an epitome of fearlessness, was one of the youngest revolutionaries of the Indian Independence movement. Arrested for trying to assassinate British judge Douglas Kingsford, he was executed on August 11, 1908, in Muzaffarpur jail in Bihar at the age of 18. Bose and his colleague Prafulla Chaki had conspired to kill the judge as his judgments were seen as biased, harsh and unjust against Indian nationalists. They had targeted the judge’s vehicle with a bomb but he was not in car and thus escaped attack. Rather, two others died. Bose was arrested and sentenced to death while Chaki killed himself before police could arrest him.