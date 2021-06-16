India witnesses 85% decline in new Covid cases after 75 days
Hajj Committee of India cancels all Hajj applications due to pandemic
Ayodhya land deal row: Sanjay Singh claims house ‘attacked’ by BJP supporters
USAID to grant $115 mn to El Salvador to slow migration
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jun 2021 07:17:43      انڈین آواز

Tributes paid to Galwan Valley martyrs on 1st anniversary

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / New Delhi

Army Chief Gen. M.M. Naravane on Tuesday paid homage to 20 Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives fighting Chinese PLA troops in the Galwan Valley last year while defending the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Gen. Naravane said their valour will be eternally etched in the nation’s memory.

The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps also remembered the martyrs of Galwan on the first anniversary of the clash. In a solemn ceremony, Maj. Gen. Akash Kaushik, chief of staff, Fire and Fury Corps, laid a wreath at the iconic Leh War Memorial on the occasion. “The nation will remain eternally grateful to these gallant soldiers who fought in the most difficult high-altitude terrain and made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation,” the Army said. The Indian Army lost 20 soldiers, including Col. B. Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, during the clash on June 15 last year.

A statue of Col. Babu was unveiled Tuesday at Suryapet by Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao. Col. Babu was from Suryapet, 140 km from Hyderabad.

During the clash, Indian observers counted over 60 Chinese casualties being picked up on stretchers and taken back. Only in February this year, China for the first time officially acknowledged four of its soldiers were killed and one officer seriously injured in the Galwan clash.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

No Sports ministry delegation for the Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Sports ministry on Friday announced that it will not send any official de ...

Champion Boxer N.Dingko Singh is no more

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Games Champion boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh is no more. The 42-year old w ...

Hockey: Winning start crucial at the Olympics, says striker Ramandeep Singh

Photo: Asian Hockey Federation Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace hockey striker Ramandeep Singh feels th ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz