Tourism Secy, Arvind Singh attends 5th Skiing Graduation ceremony at IISM, Gulmarg

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, Secretary, Union Ministry of Tourism, Mr Arvind Singh today attended the 5th Skiing Graduation ceremony at Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) at Gulmarg in Kashmir valley.

On the occasion, the Secretary, distributed prizes among the players who excelled in the competition of different snow games.

While congratulating the players who took part in different events like Intermediate Slalom, Intermediate Tech, Basic Slalom, Basic Tech, Advance Slalom, Advance Tech etc, Arvind Singh asked them to take these sports as a professional career. He said the vision of Prime Minister Narinder Modi is to transform the tourism sector as a major source of employment generation in the country.

Mr. Singh said sustainable tourism is the only way of expanding this sector and bringing expected change in J&K Tourism. He said adventure tourism will serve as the main attraction for domestic and foreign tourists.

He also said that as the vaccination program will be completed in the country, the flow of tourists to Gulmarg and entire Kashmir will increase manifold besides the travel restrictions on foreign tourists will also be subsequently relaxed.

Economic Advisor to the Union Ministry of Tourism, Gyan Bushan said that IISM as a part of the National Center of Excellence, needs to prepare a calendar of events to be conducted to let everyone in the country know in advance about the programmes and activities being held at Gulmarg.