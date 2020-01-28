Top officials reviews situation arising out of coronavirus in China

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba today reviewed the situation arising out of the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus and it was decided that steps may be taken to prepare for the possible evacuation of Indian nationals in Wuhan. During the meeting in New Delhi, it was decided that the Ministry of External Affairs will make a request to the Chinese authorities in this regard. Civil Aviation Ministry and Health Ministry will make arrangements for transport and quarantine facilities.

According to an official release, no positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported so far in India. In the meeting, it was informed that the sample of 12 passengers were referred to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Till yesterday, 137 flights and a total of 29,707 passengers have been screened. Home Ministry has been asked to ensure that Integrated Check Posts initiate screening of visitors across the Nepal border. States have been requested to provide health staff for these check posts. Shipping Ministry has been asked to ensure entry screening at the International ports having traffic from China. The Secretaries in the Ministries of Health, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Information and Broadcasting and others were present in the meeting.

Earlier, the Health Ministry also held a review meeting today with Chief Secretaries to review the preparedness and screening in five states having a border with Nepal. They have been asked to ensure that community-level monitoring of passengers is undertaken through health staff.