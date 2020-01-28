FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jan 2020 01:00:27      انڈین آواز
Ad

Top officials reviews situation arising out of coronavirus in China

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba today reviewed the situation arising out of the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus and it was decided that steps may be taken to prepare for the possible evacuation of Indian nationals in Wuhan. During the meeting in New Delhi, it was decided that the Ministry of External Affairs will make a request to the Chinese authorities in this regard. Civil Aviation Ministry and Health Ministry will make arrangements for transport and quarantine facilities.

According to an official release, no positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported so far in India. In the meeting, it was informed that the sample of 12 passengers were referred to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Till yesterday, 137 flights and a total of 29,707 passengers have been screened. Home Ministry has been asked to ensure that Integrated Check Posts initiate screening of visitors across the Nepal border. States have been requested to provide health staff for these check posts. Shipping Ministry has been asked to ensure entry screening at the International ports having traffic from China. The Secretaries in the Ministries of Health, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Information and Broadcasting and others were present in the meeting.

Earlier, the Health Ministry also held a review meeting today with Chief Secretaries to review the preparedness and screening in five states having a border with Nepal. They have been asked to ensure that community-level monitoring of passengers is undertaken through health staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Chirag Shetty, Adcocks take Pune to 2nd consecutive win at PBL 2020

HSB / Lucknow Thailand Open men’s doubles champion Chirag Shetty played a pivotal role alongside world ch ...

Awadhe Warriors look for their first home win at PBL 2020

HSB / AMN / Lucknow The Awadhe Warriors will look to bounce back to form when they take on the Mumbai Rocke ...

Table Tennis: Setback for Gujarat as Trisha’s heroics put Assam on top

AMN / Hyderabad Reigning women champions Bengal A did not need a second invitation as they held sway in Gr ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!