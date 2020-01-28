FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jan 2020 05:46:40      انڈین آواز
CAA brought to correct historical injustice, says PM

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the government has brought the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA to correct historical injustice and to fulfill the BJP’s promise to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries. Speaking at annual Prime Minister’s NCC Rally 2020, Mr Modi said, the problem in Jammu and Kashmir persisted since Independence and terrorism thrived.

He stressed that India was moving ahead with a young approach and carries out surgical strikes and airstrikes to fight back terrorism. He said that not only Jammu and Kashmir, but the entire country was witnessing new dawn of peace. He stated that India was moving ahead swiftly in fighting separatism and will defeat it completely. He assured that NDA government has been trying to solve decades old problems plaguing the country.

The Prime Minister said his government has managed to address the aspirations of the northeast region which were neglected for decades. He said the expectations and aspirations of the people of the North East were ignored for decades. He pointed out that his government initiated unprecedented plans for the development of the North East and started negotiations with all stakeholders. He added that Bodo agreement is a result of such negotiations.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, the Prime Minister said, the neighbouring country has lost three wars, but continues to wage proxy wars against India. He said, young India will play a crucial role in the 4th Industrial Revolution. He stressed on the need to take country’s economy to new highs and to build a self-sustainable, empowered, prosperous and safe India.

