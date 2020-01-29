FreeCurrencyRates.com

29 Jan 2020
Coronavirus: India requests China to facilitate evacuation of its nationals from Wuhan

AMN / NDEW DELHI

INDIA’S Ministry of External Affairs today made a formal request to the Chinese Government for facilitating evacuation of Indian Nationals from Wuhan in Hubei province of China in light of the recent outbreak of Novel Coronavirus.

Reviewing the preparedness of the situation arising out of Novel Coronavirus outbreak in China, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, today, informed that screening of passengers with travel history from China has been extended to thirteen more airports.

Earlier screening of passengers was done at seven airports in the country. Civil Aviation ministry has been asked to make necessary arrangements for evacuation after approval of the Chinese authorities. On evacuation these individuals will be kept in quarantine for fourteen days.

Ministry of Health and Family welfare is procuring more thermal scanners for faster screening of the passengers coming from China.Four more labs of Indian Council of Medical Research in Alleppey, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai in addition to National Institute of Virology , Pune have been geared up for testing clinical samples.

Ministry of Shipping has also initiated screening at all major ports in the country. In view of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, Ministry of Health in a statement has urged all travellers to China to avoid non-essential travel.

