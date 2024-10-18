THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Top Leaders Meet in Nepal to Push Peace Process Forward

Oct 18, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

A meeting of top leaders of three political parties, including the Prime Minister and CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli, took place at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar. Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Pachanda’, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Deputy General-Secretary of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Shakti Bahadur Basnet, and Attorney General Ramesh Badal were present in the meeting.

Discussions were held on various issues, including taking the peace process to a logical conclusion by forming the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons. The President had on August 29 authenticated the bill designed to amend the laws related to these commissions.

