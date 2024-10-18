THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Over 130,000 lightning Strikes Leave Thousands Without Power in South Australia

Oct 18, 2024

Thousands of people in South Australia have been left without power after a severe lightning storm damaged power lines. Over 130,000 lightning strikes were recorded across South Australia last night as the major storm swept across the state, bringing heavy rain and severe winds. At its most severe, between 500 and 1,000 lightning strikes were recorded every minute. Wind gusts of up to 137 km per hour were recorded in South Australia yesterday.

The State Emergency Service last night issued a severe weather warning for large parts of South Australia and advised them to stay indoors. Conditions are said to ease today, with the storm front moving east to the state of Victoria.

