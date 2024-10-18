India Sends Haemodialysis Machines to Papua New Guinea and Medical Supplies to Lebanon

AMN/ WEB DESK

India is sending humanitarian assistance to Lebanon in the form of 33 tonnes of medical supplies. The first tranche of 11 tonnes of medical supplies was dispatched today. The consignment comprises a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including cardiovascular medications, NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics, and anesthetics.

Meanwhile, the first consignment of 12 haemodialysis machines with portable RO units also departed from Pipavav for Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, today. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post that this fulfils India’s commitment made at the FIPIC III Summit, and the assistance will help strengthen the healthcare system of Papua New Guinea.