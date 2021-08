Tonnes of fruits and vegetables transported via 500 trips of Kisan Rail

AMN / NEW DELHI

Central Railway’s General Manager, Mr. Anil Kumar Lahoti has informed that 1.69 lakh tonnes of fruits and vegetables have been transported via 500 trips of Kisan Rail till August 12, 2021.

First-ever Kisan Rail that started from Devlali to Danapur, was extended up to Muzaffarpur on popular demand.

The Pomegranate of Maharashtra reached distant markets through Sangola-Manmad link Kisan Rail which was attached to the Develali-Muzaffarpur Kisan Rail. Oranges from Nagpur reached the markets of Delhi, quick and fresh. Observing good response,the Government has also extended a subsidy of 50% to the farmers as a part of Government’s vision of Operation Green – TOP to TOTAL under Atmanirbhar Bharat abhiyan.