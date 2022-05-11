FreeCurrencyRates.com

Tomar visits Volcani Center in Israel to study various areas of agricultural research

AMN / WEB DESK

An Indian delegation led by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, yesterday visited Agricultural Research Organization, Volcani Institute of Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The domain experts made a presentation before the Indian delegation on various areas of advanced agricultural research, precision agriculture, remote sensing, and post-harvest technology.

The demonstration of application of Drone technology- advanced techniques and interventions in agriculture operation were also shown to the Indian delegation during their visit to Ganei Khna’an.

Minister also visited Desert Farm at Be’er Milka, owned by an Indian origin farmer growing Indian vegetables in Negev desert area.

