17 Apr 2022

To keep memories of AMU visit, must buy Souvenirs from Sir Syed Academy

Published On:

AMU Aligarh

If you like to take a little something home as a reminder of your visit to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), stop at the sales outlet of the Publications Division, Sir Syed Academy to take home souvenirs, mementos, keepsakes and token of remembrance of intrinsic value and symbolic meaning.

The sales outlet is offering a varied set of articles including t-shirts, ties, coffee mugs, paper weights, badges and other souvenirs emblazoned with AMU monogram, logo and images of various university structures.

“T-shirts, ties, and caps in different colours with the AMU logo available at the sales outlet are particularly appealing and memorable. They can be given as gifts to family and friends and also kept as memories of AMU visit”, said Prof Ali Mohammad Naqvi (Director, Sir Syed Academy/ Publications Division).

Dr Mohammad Shahid, Deputy Director, Sir Syed Academy/ Publications Division remarked: “Coffee mugs, paper weights and fridge magnets with AMU logo and images of landmark AMU buildings are perfect novelty gifts—which anyone visiting AMU would love to carry along”.

He informed: “In one of these mementos at the sales outlet, you can also find the last message of AMU founder, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan urging students to ‘carry the light of this institution far and wide till darkness disappears’.

The collection of souvenirs includes three types of pen stands (small and large) with impressions of AMU heritage buildings and badges for men and women. T-shirts and ties are priced at Rs. 350 each, caps are of Rs. 100 each.

The coffee mug, paper weight and fridge magnet are priced at Rs. 130, Rs. 150, and Rs. 150 respectively; memento with Sir Syed’s last message is of Rs 150; the pen stands in large, medium small sizes are priced at Rs. 850, Rs. 800, and Rs. 450 respectively. Badges are priced at Rs 150 each.

