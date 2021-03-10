India objects to debate on its Agri reforms in British Parliament
Tirath Singh Rawat sworn-in as Uttarakhand’s new CM

AMN / DEHRADUN

Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the new chief minister OF Uttarakhand today. He was administered the oath of office by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.

Senior BJP leaders, Central observer and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh along with state BJP in-charge Dushyant Kumar were present on this occasion.

Dr. Raman Singh told media that the name of the cabinet ministers will be announced soon.

Mr. Tirath Singh Rawat, Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal and former state BJP chief is the 10th Chief Minister of the Uttarakhand.

His name was announced by the outgoing chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat after the legislature party meeting, which lasted around 30 minutes in the forenoon today.

After that, Tirath Singh Rawat accompanied by party MLAs and MPs met the governor at Raj Bhawan to stake his claim to form the government.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has 56 MLAs in the 70-member state Assembly. Tirath Singh Rawat was the state BJP president from 2013 to 2015 and is currently the party’s national secretary.

He was also an MLA from the Chaubattakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017.

He has held important organisational positions both in the state and at the Centre.

