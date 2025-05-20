Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Tiranga Yatra held in Amritsar to honour armed forces after Operation Sindoor

May 20, 2025
Maẕhab nahīṉ sikhātā āpas meṉ bair rakhnā Hindī haiṉ ham, wat̤an hai Hindositāṉ hamārā

AMN/ WEB DESK

Tiranga Yatra was taken out in Amritsar today. A large number of people joined the yatra to honour the courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces following the successful ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. A 100 feet long tricolour was part of the Tiranga Yatra, which passed through many bazars of the Amritsar city and concluded at the Lahori Gate with chanting of patriotic slogans. BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, who led the Yatra, said that the whole Nation is indebted and proud of the Indian Armed Forces. Such yatras are also being taken out in other parts of the state. 

