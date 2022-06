AMN/ WEB DEKS

Three people were killed and 13 others injured when gunfire broke out in Philadelphia, United States on Saturday night. Gunfire erupted in the South Street neighborhood shortly before midnight, says Philadelphia police. Patrolling officers heard numerous gunshots go off and rushed to the area, where they saw several active shooters firing into a crowd. One officer shot at one of the gunmen. Police said two of the deceased include a 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man.