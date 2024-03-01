Three-day International Gita Mahotsav commences at Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo

AMN

The three-day International Gita Mahotsav commenced at Nelum Pokuna theatre in Colombo on Friday. The festival that celebrates the teachings of Srimad Bhagvad Gita, is being held for the first time in Sri Lanka. The festival featured competitions of Gita chanting, Rangoli, Art, and fancy dress in addition to several cultural performances. On the occasion, an exhibition was inaugurated by Sri Lanka’s Minister for Buddhasasana religious and cultural affairs Vidura Wickremanayake, Deputy High Commissioner Dr. Satyanjal Pandey and Member Secretary of Kurukshetra Development Board Vikas Gupta. The minister said that the purpose of the festival is to promote religious harmony and to understand one another while respecting each other. A seminar will be held tomorrow which will have discussions on essence and applications of teachings of Bhagvad Gita and a comparative analysis of different faiths about its philosophy. The festival will also have an International Gita Discourse.

The festival will witness a sadbhavna yatra or a Perahera on Sunday which will be a bright and a colourful procession.