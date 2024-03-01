इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2024 12:01:54      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

New Zealand Supports India’s Position on Public Stock Holding at WTO Conference

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

At the ongoing 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization, New Zealand’s Trade Minister Todd McClay, who also serves as the Vice Chair of the conference, voiced support for India’s stance on public stockholding.

Speaking from the conference venue in Abu Dhabi, Minister McClay emphasized the importance of addressing concerns raised by India and other developing nations regarding public stockholding. He underscored the fundamental right of countries, particularly those in the developing world, to ensure food security for their populations. McClay stressed the necessity of crafting rules and agreements at the WTO that safeguard food security without adversely impacting global markets.

“The conversation around public stockholding, especially led by India, is of great significance,” stated McLay “It is imperative that WTO members come together to find solutions that uphold the right of nations to feed their populations while ensuring market stability.”

The Minister also highlighted the ongoing discussions on fisheries, pointing out the need to curb harmful practices and ensure sustainable fishing practices globally. He emphasized New Zealand’s commitment to fostering sustainable fishing practices, particularly in smaller developing countries with burgeoning fishing industries.

The Minister’s support for India’s stance on public stockholding underscores the growing consensus among WTO members to address pressing issues related to food security and agricultural sustainability. As discussions had entered an unscheduled 5th day at the conference with the formal Closing Session postponed multiple times, stakeholders remain optimistic about forging agreements that strike a balance between national interests and global trade dynamics.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart