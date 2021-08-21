FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Aug 2021 08:13:56      انڈین آواز

Those who believe in democracy, secularism must come together: Pawar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

NEWS DESK

Those who believe in democracy and secularism must come together and draw up a “time-bound action programme”, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said after taking part in a virtual meeting of Opposition leaders convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

He appreciated the initiative to organise a meeting of like-minded parties in view of the present circumstances in the country, the former Union minister said on Twitter.

“The current scenario in India appears very gloomy. Farmers are protesting for many months, it’s an anguishing picture for a democratic country like India. The nation is facing many issues like inflation, economic slowdown, Covid mitigation, unemployment, border disputes, issue of the minority communities etc,” he tweeted.

The present government has failed to address these issues, he said.

“Those who believe in democracy and secularism, those who like to work together for saving the democratic principles and ethos of our country must come together,” Pawar said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Meerut Sports Varsity to be named after Hockey wizard Dhyan Chand

Harpal Singh Bedi The upcoming sports university in Meerut will be named after Hockey wizard Major Dhyan Ch ...

51-member Indian squad for Asian Youth & Jr Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A 51-member strong boxing squad will represent India at the ASBC Asian Youth ...

Honda, TVS, KTM, Yamaha in the race for honours at 2W National Championship`

HSB / Chennai A fully sanitised MMRT will witness another grand congregation of the country’s top talent ...

خبرنامہ

افغانستان کی تازہ صورت حال

اشرف غنی بہت جلد وطن واپس لوٹنے کی کوشش کریں گے WEB DESKافغ ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے افغانستان کے موجودہ حالات کے تناظر میں سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹی کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج شام سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹ ...

طالبان کا تنظیمی ڈھانچہ: قیادت کس کے ہاتھوں میں ہے؟

امریکہ کی فوج کے انخلا کے بعد طالبان نے افغانستان پر لگ بھگ 20 ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz