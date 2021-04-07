Third India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday

WEB DESK

The third India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting will be held in New Delhi tomorrow. It will be co-chaired by Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Bahrain will reach New Delhi tonight on a three day visit to India. Last week, senior Officials of the two countries had met virtually in preparation for this meeting.

Both sides reviewed their cooperation in different areas, including oil and gas, trade and investment, defence and security, food security, healthcare, renewable energy, space, IT, human resource, education and culture.