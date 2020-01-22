FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2020 01:38:14      انڈین آواز
“Think And Speak”:MK Stalin Urges Rajinikanth Over Periyar Comment

Published On:

AGENCIES / Chennai

Opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu’s has advised actor-politician Rajinikanth to rethink his comment on Tamil icon Periyar Ramasamy, which has generated huge controversy.

Rajinikanth has refused to apologise for his comment, which has been seen by many as denigrating the 19th Century social activist, who is considered the father of the “Dravidian movement”.
“My friend Rajinikanth is not a politician, he is an actor. Please think and speak about Periyar. I appeal to you,” MK Stalin said today. “Periyar lived for 95 years, working for the Tamil race”.

At the 50th anniversary event of Tamil magazine “Tughlak”, Rajinikanth praised its founder-editor Cho Ramasamy, saying he had carried a news item on Periyar and criticised him when no publication of the day had dared to do so.

“In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally against superstition in which naked images of Lord Ramachandramoorthy and Sita – with a garland of sandals – were displayed and no news outlet published it,” he said at the event on January 14.

The news had rattled then DMK government headed by M Karunanidhi and the administration had seized copies of the magazine. But Cho Ramaswamy reprinted it and the copies sold “like hot cakes in black”, Rajinikanth said.

