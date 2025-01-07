There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of US: Trudeau

AMN / WEB DESK

Rejecting the United States president-elect Donald Trump offer of merger of Canada with the US, Prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau today said; ” There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States”.

On X Trudeau write “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner”.

Earlier US President-elect Donald Trump renewed his offer to make Canada the 51st state, hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation. Canadian Prime Minister resigned yesterday after mounting pressure from his ruling Liberal Party amid his declining popularity. General elections are scheduled for later this year.

The Canadian prime minister said he would remain in office until his party elects a new leader. Hours after his resignation, US President-elect Donald Trump, who had previously called Trudeau ‘Canada Governor’, reoffered to make Canada the 51st state of the United States.

In a post shared on the social media platform, he said that Trudeau resigned as he knew that the US could no longer suffer the massive trade deficits and subsidies that Canada requires to stay afloat. Trump noted that Canada would have no tariffs, taxes would go down and they would be secure from the threat of Russian and Chinese ships if they merged with the US.