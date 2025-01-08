Bangladesh cancels passports of Ex PM Sheikh Hasina

AMN / WEB DESK

The Bangladesh Department of Immigration and Passports has cancelled the passports of 97 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, due to their alleged involvement in enforced disappearances and the July killings.

“The Passports Department cancelled passports of 22 people involved in enforced disappearances while passports of 75 people, including Sheikh Hasina, were revoked due to their involvement in the July killings,” Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad told media during a press briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday evening.

Azad, however, did not reveal the names of the remaining people whose passports were cancelled, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

Earlier on Monday, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued arrest warrants against 11 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her former defence adviser Maj Gen (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed. The warrant is in connection with two cases related to extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances during the tenure of the Awami League government in the last 15 years.

The tribunal led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder passed the order, allowing a plea from Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam, reports BSS.

In its directive, the tribunal ordered the authorities to arrest and produce Sheikh Hasina and the others before it by February 12. It also ordered to production of Major General (sacked) Ziaul Ahsan, who is already behind bars after getting arrested in some other cases, on February 12 after showing him arrested in the case, reports BSS.

The names of others could not be revealed for the sake of the investigation, said Tajul Islam. So far, two cases have been filed against Sheikh Hasina with the ICT.