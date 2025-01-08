The Indian Awaaz

John Dramani Mahama sworn in as Ghana’s President

Jan 8, 2025
In Ghana, John Dramani Mahama was sworn into office as President after securing victory in the presidential election in December last year. In his address, Mahama said that the inauguration marks a new chapter in Ghana’s history and presents a rare opportunity to reset the country in various ways. He pledged that his government would address youth unemployment by fostering strong partnerships with the private sector to create decent and well-paying jobs.

Born in 1958 in Ghana’s Savannah region, Mahama previously served as Ghana’s president from 2012 to 2017.

