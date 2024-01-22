The impact of high and low BMI on respiratory well-being: Study

HEALTH DESK

A study published in Scientific Reports revealed that individuals with either high or low body mass index (BMI) face an elevated risk of respiratory symptoms and diseases compared to those within the normal BMI range.

Experts examined the correlation between BMI and respiratory symptoms, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma. They identified an increased risk in individuals with high or low BMI, showcasing a U-shaped relationship.

The study included 12,719 adults over 40 years old and categorized the study cohort into quartiles based on BMI, with the following distributions: 3180 individuals in the range of 13.2-24.9 kg/m², 3175 in the range of 24.9-28.4 kg/m², 3180 in the range of 28.4-32.5 kg/m², and 3184 in the range of 32.5-82.0 kg/m².

The study highlighted that the risk was higher in those with extreme BMI values, and no significant influence of biological sex was observed on the relationship between BMI and respiratory issues.

The findings suggest that underweight individuals may be at a higher risk of small airway obstruction, and excessive wasting could impact COPD prognosis.

(Study:https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/high-and-low-body-mass-indices-promote-respiratory-symptoms-2024a10001j5?src=)