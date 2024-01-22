इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2024 05:26:02      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

The impact of high and low BMI on respiratory well-being: Study

Leave a comment
Published On: By

HEALTH DESK

A study published in Scientific Reports revealed that individuals with either high or low body mass index (BMI) face an elevated risk of respiratory symptoms and diseases compared to those within the normal BMI range.

Experts examined the correlation between BMI and respiratory symptoms, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma. They identified an increased risk in individuals with high or low BMI, showcasing a U-shaped relationship.

The study included 12,719 adults over 40 years old and categorized the study cohort into quartiles based on BMI, with the following distributions: 3180 individuals in the range of 13.2-24.9 kg/m², 3175 in the range of 24.9-28.4 kg/m², 3180 in the range of 28.4-32.5 kg/m², and 3184 in the range of 32.5-82.0 kg/m².

The study highlighted that the risk was higher in those with extreme BMI values, and no significant influence of biological sex was observed on the relationship between BMI and respiratory issues.

The findings suggest that underweight individuals may be at a higher risk of small airway obstruction, and excessive wasting could impact COPD prognosis.

(Study:https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/high-and-low-body-mass-indices-promote-respiratory-symptoms-2024a10001j5?src=)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart