इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jan 2024 12:44:34      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Telangana: Over Rs 7 crore worth spurious & unlicensed drugs seized

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Drug Control Administration (DCA) has found that spurious drugs are flooding the market in Telengana during its special drive that is being carried to check spurious drugs and drug standards at pharmacies.

The DCA has held 18 operations against illicit pharmacies during the past 6 months and seized over 7 crore rupees worth spurious and unlicensed drugs.

The DCA stated in a release that spurious drugs are manufactured by rogue companies and syndicates to deceive the public into buying a drug resembling a branded drug. DCA Director General, V. B. Kamalasan Reddy informed that these drugs which have no active ingredient, or have the wrong active ingredient, or wrong amount of the correct active ingredient. He said such drugs pose severe health risk to individuals and some have even been toxic.

During investigations, the DCA officials found that such drugs are sourced by the distributors or directly the pharmacy owners from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and others. The DCA also intensified its vigil on facilities and chemical factories in the State to detect the manufacturing of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and other drugs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نے ایودھیا میں شری رام للا کی پران پرتشٹھا کی عظیم تقریب کی صدارت کی اور کہا کہ اس دن کو ہزاروں سال تک یاد رکھا جائے گا

AGENCIES ایودھیا میں آج رام للا کی پران پرتشٹھا کی عظیم تقریب ...

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart