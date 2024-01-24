Telangana: Over Rs 7 crore worth spurious & unlicensed drugs seized

AMN / WEB DESK

The Drug Control Administration (DCA) has found that spurious drugs are flooding the market in Telengana during its special drive that is being carried to check spurious drugs and drug standards at pharmacies.

The DCA has held 18 operations against illicit pharmacies during the past 6 months and seized over 7 crore rupees worth spurious and unlicensed drugs.

The DCA stated in a release that spurious drugs are manufactured by rogue companies and syndicates to deceive the public into buying a drug resembling a branded drug. DCA Director General, V. B. Kamalasan Reddy informed that these drugs which have no active ingredient, or have the wrong active ingredient, or wrong amount of the correct active ingredient. He said such drugs pose severe health risk to individuals and some have even been toxic.

During investigations, the DCA officials found that such drugs are sourced by the distributors or directly the pharmacy owners from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and others. The DCA also intensified its vigil on facilities and chemical factories in the State to detect the manufacturing of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and other drugs.