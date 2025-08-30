Thailand: Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai  appointed as acting PM

AMN/ WEB DESK

Thailand’s cabinet has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai as acting prime minister following a Constitutional Court ruling that removed Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office. The decision, announced by Minister Chusak Sirinil after a special cabinet meeting, also saw Prommin Lertsuridej named PM’s Secretary General. As per constitutional requirements, the cabinet will continue in a caretaker role until a new administration is formed.

Parliament is set to reconvene from September 3 to 5 for a vote on the new Prime Minister.