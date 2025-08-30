Kyiv dismisses plan of proposed 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine & Russia

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the proposed 40 kilometers buffer zone between Russian and Ukrainian forces as unrealistic and a de facto surrender of territory. European leaders introduced the idea as part of a broader peace plan, aiming to de-escalate the conflict. Zelensky argued that modern warfare, especially drone capabilities, already creates a natural 10 kilometers dead zone, rendering the proposal obsolete. While Moscow has shown conditional support, Kyiv remains firm that any peace deal must include a full Russian withdrawal. The plan also includes deploying up to 60,000 peacekeepers, mainly from France and the UK, though NATO’s involvement is controversial. Meanwhile, Former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy has been killed today in the western city of Lviv. Ukraine’s General Prosecutor’s Office said that a special operation named Siren was launched to investigate the killing.