Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine 

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine overnight, killing one person, injuring at least 24 others, and damaging infrastructure and residential buildings. Among the wounded were three children in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, according to the region’s governor, Ivan Fedorov. He said, the attack on Zaporizhzhia also cut power to around 25,000 residents. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that the assault affected 14 regions and involved over 500 drones and 45 missiles. Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed it destroyed two bridges inside Russia using inexpensive drones to target stockpiles of mines and ammunition allegedly hidden by Russian forces. The Ukrainian military stated that the bridges, located near the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, were being used by the Russian military to resupply their troops.