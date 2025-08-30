Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine 

Aug 30, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine overnight, killing one person, injuring at least 24 others, and damaging infrastructure and residential buildings. Among the wounded were three children in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, according to the region’s governor, Ivan Fedorov. He said, the attack on Zaporizhzhia also cut power to around 25,000 residents. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that the assault affected 14 regions and involved over 500 drones and 45 missiles. Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed it destroyed two bridges inside Russia using inexpensive drones to target stockpiles of mines and ammunition allegedly hidden by Russian forces. The Ukrainian military stated that the bridges, located near the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, were being used by the Russian military to resupply their troops.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Kyiv dismisses plan of proposed 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine & Russia

Aug 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand: Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai  appointed as acting PM

Aug 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka: Inflation rises to 1.2% after 11-month deficit

Aug 30, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC identifies 100 assembly seats in WB with fake & illegal voters

30 August 2025 10:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) Remains Closed For 5th Consecutive Day

30 August 2025 10:20 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: 4 Killed, 1 Missing After Cloudburst In Ramban District

30 August 2025 10:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine 

30 August 2025 10:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!