Thailand closes entertainment outlets in 41 provinces

WEB DESK

Thailand has decided to close all entertainment places in 41 provinces, including Bangkok, for at least two weeks as Covid-19 cases linked to them spread rapidly across the country. According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), new cases linked to pubs, bars and clubs in Thong Lor area of the capital. CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin told to media that, the closure imposed from yesterday after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha signed the order.

The closure decision comes just before the long Songkran holidays next week, when millions of people will hit the roads for vacations or family reunions. Among the 41 provinces where all entertainment venues will be closed are Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Songkhla, Surat Thani and Yala.