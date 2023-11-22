इंडियन आवाज़     22 Nov 2023 11:39:05      انڈین آواز

Temporary halt in war-torn Gaza: Israel on a four-day ceasefire deal with Hamas

Published On:

WEB DESK

In a major development, Israel’s Cabinet has approved a four-day ceasefire deal with Hamas that would bring a temporary halt in war-torn Gaza. As part of the deal, Hamas is to free 50 of the roughly 240 hostages it is holding in the Gaza Strip. Israel said, it would extend the ceasefire by an additional day for every 10 hostages released. The first release of hostages is expected tomorrow.

The deputy head of Hamas’s political bureau, Moussa Abu Marzouk reported that the four-day pause in fighting will begin at 10:00 local time (08:00 GMT), with the first release of hostages taking place around noon.

Israel also agreed to permit additional fuel and large amounts of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Earlier, it had blocked fuel and aid supplies to Gaza, fearing it could benefit Hamas, even as the besieged Palestinians faced an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

However, ahead of Cabinet’s voting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Israel would resume its offensive against Hamas after the cease-fire expires. Israeli Defence Minister Gallant claimed Israel’s ground operation in Gaza was a key factor in pressurizing Hamas to negotiate. 

The war between Israel and Hamas 

