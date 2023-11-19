Japan: Former head of largest religious Buddhist organisation ‘Soka Gakkai’, Daisaku Ikeda passed away

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Japan, the former head of the largest religious Buddhist organisation ‘Soka Gakkai’, Daisaku Ikeda passed away. He was 95. Over several decades, Ikeda developed connections with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and bacame an ally of the government. Ikeda increased the organisation’s global popularity which is based on the teachings of the 13th-century Japanese priest Nichiren.



With 12 million members worldwide, Soka Gakkai is a global community-based Buddhist organization that promotes peace centered on respect for the dignity of life. is well-known for its celebrity connections. Orlando Bloom, a Hollywood celebrity, is among their followers. Former Italian football player Roberto Baggio and jazz musician Herbie Hancock from the United States.