Telemedicine service ‘eSanjeevani’ completes 5 lakh tele-consultations

AMN

‘eSanjeevani, Ministry of Healt’h’s telemedicine initiative, is rapidly gaining popularity amongst patients and doctors.

Health Ministry in a statement said that it has recorded five lakh tele-consultations in a short span of time and the last one lakh consultations were completed in a record time of 17 days.

As a digital modality of health care services delivery, e-Sanjeevani is gradually shaping into a parallel stream for the Indian healthcare delivery system with the number of teleconsultations per day on the platform touching 8,000 mark in the last few days.

At present, 26 states are using e-Sanjeevani’s two variants of telemedicine namely – doctor to doctor (e-SanjeevaniAB-HWC) and patient to doctor (e-SanjeevaniOPD).