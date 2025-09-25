Telangana Launches RAMP Programme to Boost 45 Women-Led MSMEs with World Bank Support

Last Updated on September 25, 2025 8:57 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Telangana government initiative for women entrepreneurs, WE Hub, has rolled out the first cohort of the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) women acceleration programme in Hyderabad. The effort is a World Bank-assisted initiative supported by the Union Ministry of MSME. The cohort comprises 45 women-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from 13 districts of Telangana that were selected from 300 over two years, through extensive outreach boot-camps in districts. Over the next two years, till March 2027, the selected enterprises will receive comprehensive acceleration support to expand their businesses and enhance their market presence and revenue.

An official release stated that the programme offers multiple interventions, including capacity building training components; sector-specific mentorship; financial linkages, market access support,such as product positioning, e-commerce platforms, as well as through B2B and B2C connections.