Sikkim to Open Dok-La & Cho-La for Domestic Battlefield Tourism from Next Month

Sep 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Sikkim government has announced that Dok-La and Cho-La will be opened for domestic tourists from the 1st of next month under Battlefield Tourism. The state government has issued guidelines for security and environmental protection in this regard. The order said that daily, 25 tourist vehicles and 25 bikers will be allowed to visit both places. The Army, Police and state Tourism department will look after the checkpoints, and escorts have been made mandatory for tourists. All vehicles have been instructed to must carry garbage bags that can be disposed of at Tsomgo and Kupup sites. 

Three sites-Nathula, Dok-La and Cho-La- have been identified by the Centre under the Battlefield tourism in Sikkim. While Nathula is already a popular tourist destination, the remaining two sites have been developed by the concerned departments recently.

