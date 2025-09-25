The Indian Awaaz

10 Maoists, Including Young Women, Surrender to Jharkhand DGP

Sep 25, 2025

In Jharkhand, Ten Maoists, including young female Naxalites, surrendered themselves today to State DGP Anurag Gupta in Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district. 

DGP welcomed all the surrendered Naxalites to the mainstream in the Chaibasa Police Line. Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that this is one of the biggest achievements of the State Police to bring back Naxals into the mainstream due to the Surrender Policy of the State Government. 

Director General of Police Mr Gupta claimed that Naxalites would be completely wiped out from the state by December 31, 2025. He further said that his statement was based on the recent data. 

