Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Inaugurates International Literature Festival ‘Unmesh’ in Patna

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan today appealed to the literary community to recapture the dignity and mission of humanity in this era of aberration and digital dominance. The Governor was addressing the inaugural session of the four-day international literature festival Unmesh in Patna.

The Governor said that human beings are increasingly becoming subjects of economic greed while living in an age of adventure, opportunities, and expanding horizons. He noted that new influences are penetrating our thoughts, often creating conflict. He further observed that society is being entangled and pushed into confusion, boredom, and triviality because spirituality-the essence of literature-is being neglected.

The Governor urged writers, poets, artists, and thinkers to work towards building a “universal republic of letters” and a truly global society.

Earlier, Mr Khan inaugurated the third edition of the international literary festival Unmesh in Patna. More than 550 literary figures, along with leading personalities from the fields of art and culture representing 16 countries, are participating in the festival, which will continue until 28th September.

Delegates representing over 100 languages and dialects from across the world of literature are attending the event, which is regarded as one of the largest literary festivals in Asia. The literary festival is being organised by Sahitya Academy under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture.