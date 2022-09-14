Telangana Governor calls for concerted efforts by all to ensure TB Mukt Telangana by 2024

AMN

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday called for the concerted efforts by all to ensure the TB Mukt Telangana by the year 2024.

The Governor exhorted the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) functionaries to involve the students and other donors to sponsor the nutritious food to the TB patients and help them fight the disease. She was addressing the Red Cross functionaries at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad was asked them to help making the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan a success in Telangana.

She called for the active participation of all sections of the people in this mission to ensure TB Mukt Telangana. Referring to the power of students, the Governor said that they are the most vibrant part of the society and their potential needs to be harnessed properly in our fight against the TB.

The officials told the Governor that there were around 35,000 TB patients in the State.