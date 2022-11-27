Telangana CM to lay foundation stone for Hyderabad’s airport express metro corridor on Dec 9

AMN

Hyderabad will soon have an Airport Express metro Corridor of about 21 km. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the proposed corridor on 9th December. State Urban Development Minister K Tarakarama Rao has announced this in a tweet. The project will be taken up from the Mindspace junction to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad at a cost of estimated 6250 crore rupees.

The Minister said, Hyderabad is forging ahead and the Chief Minister will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on 9th December. The proposed high-speed Hyderabad Metro Rail line will have both elevated and underground parts and the underground part will be approximately 2.5 km. The project will be overseen by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail (HAML).

The Metro is projected to connect the airport to the main city in only 20 minutes. A few of the stations that are scheduled to be are Bio-Diversity Junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Airport Cargo station, and terminal.